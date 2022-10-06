Michigan approves $715M incentives package for Chinese firm’s EV battery plant

Michigan officials have approved a bundle of incentives valued at $715 million for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built by a Chinese manufacturer in the Big Rapids area.

The incentives for Gotion Inc., given the green light Wednesday, include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve, according to a briefing memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

A 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement, approved by local officials last week, is valued at $540 million.

