Michigan Instruments releases new lung simulator

A medical device company added a highly requested product to its lineup.

Grand Rapids-based Michigan Instruments, a manufacturer of lung simulators, recently released its new Spontaneous Breathing Lung Simulator (SBL)

The SBL is capable of providing precision-based simulation of a breathing patient to aid in the research, training and development of noninvasive and supportive modes of ventilation and oxygenation.

It offers an updated way to create spontaneous breathing and is available as an independent device or an add-on to the current version of Michigan Instruments’ TLL Training Test Lungs and PneuView systems. The addition of the SBL module transforms the device into a spontaneous breathing system.

The new device is capable of providing users with real-time data that includes breath rate and volume and inspiratory time.

“The Spontaneous Breathing Lung has been one of our most requested device capabilities for our lung simulators,” said Chris Blanker, owner and president of Michigan Instruments. “We’ve had an alternative option using our Breath Simulation Module, but the Spontaneous Breathing Lung provides an easier way for researchers, educators and developers to access these capabilities on our devices.”

While the SBL is useful in any research requiring breathing, in training settings, it can help educators create a variety of scenarios and breathing patterns in classrooms and simulation labs. While in testing settings, the simulator can help facilitate troubleshooting and testing of devices meant to operate on spontaneous breathing patients and test various device capabilities.

Michigan Instruments is a Grand Rapids-based medical device manufacturer operating worldwide to provide affordable, quality lung simulators and automated CPR devices to respiratory care and emergency medical industries.