Mill Steel Co. passes ownership to third generation

The current chair and CEO of Mill Steel Co. handed the ownership of the company to the next generation.

Cascade Township-based Mill Steel Co., a distributor of flat-rolled carbon steel, said last week that David Samrick, current owner, chair and CEO, transferred the ownership of the company to his Pam Heglund, current president and granddaughter of founder Harry Samrick, along with the current executive team and fellow owners Joe Poot, Rob Vella and Marc Rabitoy.

Mill Steel said the transition will be “seamless” for its customers, suppliers and business partners, and that it underscores the company’s mission of being a “unified, motivated and empowered market-driven company with a single focus to be the best.”

Heglund will succeed Samrick as chair and will continue to direct the executive leadership team of Carl Quenneville, senior vice president and CCO; Poot, senior vice president, purchasing; Vella, vice president, operations; and Rabitoy, CFO, along with the nearly 400 employees who serve over 1,000 customers monthly.

“I look forward to the honor of continuing David’s legacy of inspiring our people-first culture and his commitment to service that has been the foundation of our growth,” Heglund said.

Samrick said Mill Steel has “a special group of people.”

“I have full confidence in the talented and capable team leading the company forward,” he said. “I know my parents would be proud that the company remains in the family. The future is bright for Mill Steel.”

Mill Steel said it congratulates Samrick and celebrates his longtime service and leadership with the company, from unloading the first pound of steel at the Grand Rapids plant in 1963 to him becoming president in 1976.

Under Samrick’s direction, Mill Steel reported it has experienced about 12% growth annually since 1976.

“His keen market insight, vision for geographic expansion and strategic capital investments have positioned the company to flourish for years to come,” Mill Steel said.

Samrick said he intends to remain active in the business in an advisory role.

Mill Steel Co.

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is a flat-rolled steel supplier that operates five service center locations, including in Cascade Township and Melvindale, Michigan; Jeffersonville, Indiana; Birmingham, Alabama; and Houston.