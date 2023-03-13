MillerKnoll leverages Amperity platform to enhance data strategy

ZEELAND — MillerKnoll is teaming up with customer data platform Amperity to boost its data strategy.

The Zeeland-based office furniture manufacturer has selected Amperity to help maximize its omnichannel data and reach more customers through personalized experiences.

Amperity offers a unified view for companies to understand data across all touchpoints. The platform has been used by brands such as Kroger, Planet Fitness, Under Armour, Lucky Brand, Alaska Airlines and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Bao Tran-Phu, senior director of analytics at MillerKnoll, said the partnership is valuable for the company as it strives to maintain the best shopping experience for customers.

As consumer shopping preferences and behaviors evolve, MillerKnoll said it needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage disparate data sources among its many design brands and offline channels.

“Amperity’s platform allows us to seamlessly integrate our data sources, giving us a comprehensive understanding of our customers and the ability to deliver personalized experiences that are relevant and engaging,” Tran-Phu said in a news release. “In addition, Amperity’s commitment to using customer data responsibly in compliance with ever-changing privacy regulations helps us build trust with our consumers and aligns with MillerKnoll’s privacy and security principles.”

Amperity leadership said the platform’s A.I.-enabled capabilities also will allow MillerKnoll to leverage audience segmentation to drive retargeting, lookalike and suppression campaigns.

“By improving its customer data infrastructure, MillerKnoll will be able to supercharge the rest of its tech stack and deliver the level of excellence consumers expect from brands on a daily basis,” Amperity CEO Barry Padgett said in the release. “We are proud to work with a forward-thinking partner to help take its customer experience to the next level.”

The new partnership comes as MillerKnoll aims to fully embrace its market potential in 2023 since the formation of the company in mid-2021, the result of Herman Miller’s acquisition of Knoll.

MillerKnoll leadership in February said the company has been able to withstand industry disruptions of recent years in part because of the merger and its diversified portfolio.

“As MillerKnoll, we know one of our strongest assets is our collective of design brands, offered across multiple channels to customer segments around the globe,” CEO Andi Owen said previously.

Amperity aims to serve as a solution for companies like MillerKnoll managing multiple channels by offering capabilities and features such as insights on cross-channel behavior, data science scores and content affinities.

Amperity is headquartered in Seattle with additional offices in New York City.