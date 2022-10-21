MillerKnoll recognized for supplier diversity

A local furniture manufacturer was honored for excellence in supplier diversity.

Zeeland-based MillerKnoll recently earned the 2022 Excellence in Supplier Diversity — Best in Class Award from the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.

The award honors member companies that have successfully integrated supplier diversity into their business practices and excelled in all categories surveyed, including spending, capacity building and advocacy for women business enterprises (WBE).

“Our partnerships with WBEs and other diverse-owned businesses are truly key to our business operations and amplify the positive impact we can make on other businesses and in the communities around us,” said Adriene Bruce, senior manager of supplier diversity at MillerKnoll. “It’s truly an honor to work alongside all the diverse partners in our supply chain and dealer distribution network. Their creativity and perspectives help us grow and be better.”

On a day-to-day basis, Bruce and her team work to create and deploy a strategy for diverse supplier inclusion for MillerKnoll. To improve supplier diversity spending, the team advocates on behalf of diverse business owners to increase equity in the supply chain and the North American dealer partner network.

Bruce also was recently recognized as a Top 25 Diversity Change Leader by Diversity Plus Magazine. The magazine sought out leaders who were innovative in identifying diverse suppliers in their communities, making connections with them and supporting them through mentoring and training opportunities.

“Doing business with suppliers who represent the full spectrum of diversity strengthens MillerKnoll’s ability to deliver unique products and services, increases innovation and supports objectives that matter to our customers,” said Cheryl Kern, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at MillerKnoll. “I am so proud and inspired by the work Adriene and the rest of the team are doing and am excited for what’s to come.”

This marks the first time MillerKnoll has received the honor in its new name since the Herman Miller and Knoll merger in July 2021.

Herman Miller previously maintained the supplier diversity excellence status since it was first awarded the honor in 2019.