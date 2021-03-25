MMA releases statewide manufacturing action plan

A statewide manufacturing association released a game plan for creating a competitive business climate for manufacturers in the wake of COVID-19.

The Lansing-based Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA), a statewide advocacy and education nonprofit, said last month that it released its manufacturing agenda, a plan to make Michigan the prime location for manufacturing growth and investment.

The 2021-22 Legislative and Regulatory Action Plan recognizes state government needs to be an active partner in the industry’s pursuit of excellence and sets out policies necessary to achieve global competitiveness.

Manufacturing is the backbone of Michigan, MMA said. More than 11,281 companies employ 628,700 Michiganders whose work results in $102.25 billion in total output. The industry creates lifelong careers with good benefits and an average annual compensation that is 59% higher than all other sectors.

“The impact of the industry on Michigan’s economy is undeniable, so it’s critical to our state’s future that we outperform other states to attract and retain manufacturing talent and capital investment,” said John Walsh, MMA president and CEO. “We look forward to working with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders to boost the competitiveness of our industry and our great state.”

As Michigan recovers from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan’s manufacturing industry plays a crucial role in the state’s economic recovery, according to MMA.

“As we face the current challenges and new opportunities, manufacturing policy must remove regulatory barriers, address talent challenges, reduce the cost of job creation and incentivize capital investment to make Michigan more competitive on a global scale,” said Mike Johnston, MMA vice president of government affairs and leader of the organization’s lobbying team. “We are committed to working with the Whitmer administration and our partners in the Legislature to craft policies that allow the state’s largest and most vital sector to drive our state’s economic recovery.”

MMA’s manufacturing agenda was crafted by the organization’s manufacturing members and driven by MMA policy committees with the guidance of the MMA government affairs committee and the MMA board of directors.

MMA

Founded in 1902, the MMA serves Michigan manufacturers and related industries by providing representation at Michigan’s Capitol, educational seminars, insurance programs, e-newsletters and a monthly magazine.