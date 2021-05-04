Molding Solutions acquires Seabrook Plastics

A Grand Haven plastic injection molding company acquired a similar company in Norton Shores.

Grand Haven-based Molding Solutions acquired Norton Shores-based Seabrook Plastics last month, according to Hudsonville-based NuVescor Group, the mergers and acquisitions firm that advised Seabrook on the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Molding Solutions, with operations at 1734 Airpark Drive in Grand Haven, offers plastic injection molding, product development, engineering, assembly, tooling management and development, and product development assistance. The company is known for its “flexibility, quick response and direct approach to projects and support,” NuVescor said. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified and uses electric and hydraulic horizontal presses, as well as vertical and rotary platen presses, for custom molding and insert molding.

Established in 1994, Seabrook Plastics is a custom injection-molding company that manufactures plastic components for longtime, repeat customers in industries including automotive, military and beverage. It also provides engineering assistance, insert molding and assembly. Seabrook has operated at its current location, 1869 Lindberg Drive in Norton Shores, since its founding.

The company’s “consistent investment in cutting-edge manufacturing technology, exceptional focus on quality, ability to manufacture to tight tolerances and dedicated workforce” have allowed it to attract a loyal customer base, NuVescor said.

Among Seabrook’s manufacturing technology investments are advanced central drying and material conveying systems — features not normally seen in a shop of its size, according to NuVescor. The systems work together to ensure raw materials are processed and distributed directly to individual machines. A custom piping network transports materials from the drying system to the shop floor, ready to use. This technical process reduces waste, eliminates costly downtime and lowers overall process costs.

The company uses a scientific molding process that allows it to manufacture parts with extremely tight tolerances. Such capabilities are key to serving industries such as the military. Its quality record and IATF 16949 certification have been achieved through employee training and certification, real-time internal process performance monitoring, complete lot traceability, and the use of automated vision inspection and testing systems.