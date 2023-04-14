Muskegon-based Scherdel Sales and Technology leveraged a $25,000 Industry 4.0 grant to purchase a 3D printer, which company executives predict has already saved them upwards of $10,000 over the first month of ownership alone. Scherdel supplies the likes of Ford, Nissan, and BMW with a variety of springs and clips for braking, transmission and other automotive systems.

Scherdel won the grant it ultimately used to purchase the Markforged Mark Two 3D Printer as part of the MEDC’s Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant administered locally by The Right Place, Inc. in partnership with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Automation Alley, and the MEDC.

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE

So far, Scherdel has employed its 3D printer in a variety of situations across the shop floor. In some cases, the company uses the technology to mockup parts so its tool designers can visually wrap their minds around the component, said Steven Bakos, Scherdel’s tooling manager.

The company also used the machine to print part offshoots, which help guide the finished springs away from the machine once the part is cut off. In the past, Scherdel would have those parts fabricated from stainless steel from an outside vendor, typically at the cost of $200 and a couple of days lead time.

“If we can get that part in a day, rather than two or three days to have an outside service make it, we are good to go,” Bakos said. “I can start it at night and have the part ready in the morning. It’s extremely fast.”

Scherdel noticed similar cost savings using the 3D printer to prototype sample tools aimed at dialing in the bends on a new part prior to production. Traditionally, sample tools were made from metal and any adjustments meant additional time spent quoting and waiting for delivery. With the 3D printer combined with carbon-fiber infused filament, Scherdel can make their own sample tools in a matter of hours compared to two or three weeks waiting for an outside vendor. “Time is the biggest commodity in manufacturing,” said Margaret Eastley, Scherdel’s CFO.

THE WAY FORWARD

Increasingly, manufacturers are investing in advanced manufacturing technology to better compete in today’s fast-paced market. The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center’s Industry 4.0 Assessment Scherdel participated in offers an opportunity for companies to gauge where they stand when it comes to advanced manufacturing technologies, said Steven Lopez, a business development specialist with The Center-West.

“By taking this assessment, companies and leaders can gain insights into current strengths and weaknesses, identify areas for improvement and develop a roadmap for adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and practices,” Lopez said.

Scherdel recently invested $100,000 in a robotic pallet system, which the workers have affectionately named Pat. The company also provides training on various machines and processes through virtual reality equipment.

Beyond the gains in productivity and efficiency, Scherdel also sees advanced manufacturing technology increasingly driving its talent attraction and retention strategy in the coming years.

“You really have to keep the Millennials and Gen-Z interested and challenged,” Eastley said. “That’s why we’re introducing a lot of these new concepts … It can be boring, mundane work sometimes, so we’re constantly thinking of ways to innovate and excite everyone. It really shows our employees that we’re investing in the future.”