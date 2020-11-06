National Flavors expands organic flavors

A producer of flavors and extracts in the region expanded its portfolio of certified organic flavors.

Kalamazoo-based National Flavors said Thursday it launched additional organic flavors in response to the recent National Organic Program (NOP) ruling requiring manufacturers of organic foods and beverages to incorporate “organic certified” flavors whenever available.

“Our teams recognized a need in the market and developed solutions,” said Brian Briggs, CEO of National Flavors. “By providing more organic certified flavors, we’re ensuring our customers’ success with flavors that align with regulatory requirements and help them achieve their growth goals by serving up delicious tastes to consumers.”

The NOP’s ruling is expected to broaden organic flavor use and address consumer expectations about organic products. Organics are becoming mainstream with 80% of consumers buying from the sector, according to a 2020 survey from The Hartmann Group. Consumer interest spurred North American product launches, which increased 13% in 2019 and drove sales up 4.6% to $50 billion, as reported by Mintel, a global market research firm.

Each of National Flavors’ organic certified flavors complies with USDA regulations, meeting the requirements for organic composition (95/5), organic processing and organic labeling.

National Flavors’ organic certified flavor assortment targets the sweet snacks and baked goods categories, which led the organic launch activity in 2020. The initial 14-SKU lineup includes the top five flavors from 2020 launches: chocolate, coconut, vanilla, banana and cinnamon.

Manufacturers can receive samples of certified organic flavors with a free Flavorush account, a feature of National Flavors’ online customer portal. Samples ship in 24 hours, and tech documents are available on demand. The company also provides tested usage rates as a starting point for product developers.

National Flavors

Founded in 1941, National Flavors offers flavor development services to manufacturers, franchises and foodservice organizations.

Its portfolio of liquid flavors is designed for a variety of applications, including beverages, frozen desserts, baked goods, confections and processed fruits.