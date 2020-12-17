National Flavors partners with Bonnie & Don Flavours

A Canadian flavor, extracts and essential oils business is combining with a local producer of flavors and extracts through an investment from a private equity firm.

Kalamazoo-based National Flavors (NF) said Tuesday it is teaming up with Mississauga, Ontario, Canada-based Bonnie & Don (B&D) Flavours through The Riverside Company Flavor Platform based in New York.

NF said B&D’s “solid reputation for quality and service in the Canadian market” gives the newly formed matchup complementary capabilities to expand flavor solutions to customers throughout North America.

B&D Flavours is the third company to become part of the Riverside platform — after NF in February and Kennesaw, Georgia-based GSB & Associates in June.

“We are excited to continue our growth both organically and through strategic M&A. We are fortunate to have guidance and input from our Flavor & Specialty Ingredient Advisory Board,” said Brian Briggs, CEO of the Riverside Flavor Platform. “The advisory board of flavor industry experts provides value-added advice to support Riverside’s inorganic growth strategy.”

B&D CEO Don Poole said his company “has strong cultural and value alignment with National Flavors.”

“Our team’s flavor expertise and knowledge of the Canadian market pair well with NF’s experience in the U.S.,” he said.

B&D Flavours will continue offering flavor research, creation, production and distribution services out of its newly renovated facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

“We’re looking forward to building our partnership with B&D Flavours and continuing to invest in their strong Canadian presence,” Briggs said. “The combination of two great cultures, deep flavor platforms and local production facilities enables us to provide solutions (that) help our customers achieve their growth goals.”

National Flavors

Founded in 1941, National Flavors offers flavor development services and a portfolio of liquid flavors for a variety of applications, including beverages, frozen desserts, baked goods, confections and processed fruits for manufacturers, franchises and foodservice entities.

Bonnie & Don

Founded in 1998, Bonnie & Don Flavours is a creator and manufacturer of high-quality natural flavors, extracts, essential oils and emulsion systems. The company’s flavors appear in dairy, beverage, sweet goods, confectionery, savory, oral and pharma/nutraceutical applications in North America and worldwide.

The Riverside Company

Established in 1988, The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Riverside has made more than 650 investments and currently has more than 110 portfolio companies.