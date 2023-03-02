‘Not our grandfather’s auto industry:’ New EV scholarship program launches in Michigan

A new statewide program aims to support and develop the next generation of talent in the electric vehicle and mobility sector.

State officials on Wednesday, March 1, unveiled the Michigander EV Scholars program, which will provide up to $10,000 scholarships for up to 350 top tech students at participating universities.

The goal of the program is to promote careers and recruit talent to fill jobs in the state’s surging EV and transportation mobility sector.

“As we work to make an electrified future a reality, it’s no surprise that, once again, Michigan is being recognized as a leader in shepherding this new evolution,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said during a virtual press conference. “We’re ready to build on our proud legacy and automotive heritage here in Michigan to usher in a greener, more sustainable and electrified future in 2023 and beyond. The Michigander EV Scholars program and our historic talent attraction campaign will help get us there and ensure our state continues to keep our foot on the accelerator driving the future of mobility and electrification.”

Michigan is already leading the charge to position the U.S. as a global EV and mobility competitor through increased manufacturing capacity, research and development and the state’s ranking as first in the nation for mobility-related patents, according to state officials.

Last year, the state attracted over $14 billion in electric vehicle and battery investments while developing programs to train and employ the next generation of talent in the EV and mobility sector.

Michigan also was recognized recently by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of the nation’s top three states for EV battery manufacturing capacity and highest planned growth in the sector.

At the same time, Michigan has more than 3,000 jobs available this year for emerging and skilled workers and an opportunity to create up to 300,000 new jobs by 2030, according to state officials.

The new scholarship program is part of an overall $34 million investment in talent attraction and retention strategy, which the MEDC is introducing in 2023. With these scholarships, students must sign a letter of employment with an approved company and commit to staying in Michigan for 12 months.

The up to $10,000 scholarship will be provided to the university, which will credit it toward the student’s tuition. If the student’s tuition is already paid, the university will issue a check to the student.

Spearheading a one-year pilot for the scholarship program is the MEDC’s Talent Action Team, as tasked by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

This public-private collaboration includes partnership from the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Ferris State University, Macomb Community College, Schoolcraft College and West Michigan Works agencies across the state, plus the following employers:

BorgWarner

Bosch

Dana Inc.

Denso

Ford

Gentex Corp.

General Motors

LG Energy Solution

Magna

Mahle

Nexteer

Our Next Energy

Shape Corp.

Toyota

ZF

Eight of these companies — Bosch, DENSO, Ford, LG Energy Solution, Mahle, Our Next Energy, Shape Corp. and ZF — have volunteered to network with and consider offers for students in The Michigander EV Scholars program. The rest of the companies are focused on promoting opportunities with their firms to non-student prospective job seekers who are currently working or interested in EV-related careers in Michigan and beyond.

For LG Energy Solution Michigan, the Holland-based subsidiary of Korean-based LG, this new program builds on recent efforts to boost manufacturing capacity and next-generation EV work.

The company last year announced a $1.7 billion expansion project for its battery manufacturing plant, a project expected to create 1,200 new jobs by 2025 and serve as an incubating hub to support next-generation battery professionals.

“Michigan was a natural choice (for) our commitment of building an impactful global business because of its rich pool of talent, being close to the geographic epicenter of the automotive industry and its strong support,” Bonchul Koo, president of LGES Michigan, said at the time of the announcement.

During yesterday’s press conference, LGES Michigan Director Denise Gray said joining MEDC’s Talent Action Team was an enthusiastic choice made by the company’s leadership.

“LG Energy Solution has been and continues to be committed to the green business promoting sustainability, electrification and innovation,” Gray said. “Our company is in 100% support of electric vehicles that are safe, fun to drive and environmentally friendly.”

Gray also said LG remains committed to helping develop the entire ecosystem of EV battery manufacturing and supporting its employees in the process. She highlighted the company’s announcement in October of the decision to offer 100% company-paid health insurance for full-time employees.

“Being a Michigander myself and going through high school and college here, I recognize the importance of supporting the talent pool that is right here in Michigan,” she said. “It, again, is the commitment that we have to the technology as well as the people that are making our product.”

With the new scholarship program, the Talent Action Team said it will monitor the volume of submissions to ensure scholarship pool payments do not exceed the available funding.

The scholarships will be distributed over the course of the spring, summer and fall semesters as participating students receive offers aligned with the employers’ timelines for extending offers and onboarding new staff.

In addition, the Talent Action Team will match prospective students and interested non-student job seekers in the EV sector with resources for their career goals and provide networking opportunities directly with industry leaders via the team’s relevant employers.

The process for applying for Michigan’s EV and mobility incentivization bonus will vary by campus (applicants should check with the respective school program administrator), but, across the state, the expectation for the 2023-24 cohort is that students:

Be interested in a career as an electrical engineer or software developer

Have a declared, or intent to declare, relevant major (e.g. engineering, computer science)

Be excited to learn more about the EV and mobility sectors

Commit to participating in available career events with employers, or as stipulated by their school’s program administrator

For eligibility for spring and fall 2023 scholarships, receive and accept a job offer between March 1 and Dec. 31 as an electrical engineer or software developer with a participating employer in Michigan

Students can learn more and apply for scholarships by completing an online questionnaire here.

According to Kerry Ebersole Singh, executive vice president and chief talent and solutions engagement officer for MEDC, this scholarship program is the largest of its kind to date and will help meet the growing industry demand.

“Starting (yesterday), we’re asking Michiganders and all non-Michigander job seekers to let MEDC’s Talent Action Team help match you with Michigan EV and mobility careers and training,” Singh said. “Our goal is to help fill EV-related jobs and also train thousands of workers in the first year by delivering professional development programs where people improve their skills and competencies that align with in-demand roles.”

Singh also said this new effort underscores the state’s ability to innovate and continue to lead the charge with EV talent and manufacturing in 2030 and beyond.

“This is not our father’s or grandfather’s auto industry anymore,” she said.