Nutri-Grain giving away 1 million bars to teachers across America

A Kellogg Company snack brand is giving back to teachers.

Nutri-Grain, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company, said it is giving away 1 million snack bars to teachers across America in recognition of all the money they spend out of pocket on students.

“Teachers dig deep into their own pockets to provide well-stocked classrooms and care packages that set their students up for success,” the company said, noting that according to a 2017 No Kid Hungry survey, 60% of teachers spend an average of $300 annually on snacks for their students.

Nutri-Grain will aim to alleviate some of that burden with “Got Your Back” bins full of Nutri-Grain bars for teachers to provide to their students.

“Teachers have their students’ backs, and now our ‘Got Your Back’ bins have theirs,” said Sarah Reinecke, senior marketing director for Nutri-Grain. “With a mix of in-person, hybrid and virtual classrooms and online learning, teachers’ jobs are even more challenging. A bin of Nutri-Grain bars for K-12 teachers to offer in the classroom or share in a care package is just one way we can support our educators.”

While supplies last, when teachers apply for a free bin, they’re eligible to receive more than 400 whole-grain, real fruit Nutri-Grain bars and a special “Got Your Back” blue bin to stockpile the snacks.

Nutri-Grain also is partnering with actor Mekhi Phifer, whose mother taught for more than 25 years at a Harlem elementary school, to celebrate and thank teachers across the country.

“Teaching is certainly a bit tougher this year, but I know millions of teachers are working hard to raise the bar,” Phifer said. “Nutri-Grain recognizes these new challenges and provides a great way for teachers to continue what they do best — making a difference in a kid’s day, every day.”

Effective now, current K-12 teachers nationwide can sign up to receive a “Got Your Back” bin filled with Nutri-Grain bars via Kellogg’s Family Rewards at kfr.com/gotyourbackbin.

A limited number of bins can be claimed each day while supplies last. Each entrant also will be entered to win one of four $300 gift cards to cover the costs of any additional snacks and supplies they need.