OrVance rolls out effervescent retainer cleaning tablets

A local oral health product developer launched an effervescent cleaning tablet product for removable orthodontic appliances.

Caledonia-based OrVance LLC said Monday that it has rolled out OrVance Retainer Cleaner, an effervescent cleaning product specifically designed for use with removable oral appliances, including retainers, aligner trays, mouth guards, night guards, bruxing and TMJ Appliances.

The company said other options in the marketplace require daily cleaning and were originally developed for use as denture cleansers. OrVance Retainer Cleaner is not intended to be used with dentures or removable bridges.

OrVance Retainer Cleaner comes in a three-month supply (28 tablets) as well as patient samples of a two-week supply (four tablets) for orthodontic and dental practices. Packaging and patient samples also provide a QR code to a brief video educating patients on how to care for their retainers and aligners.

Ron Schutt, CEO of OrVance, said OrVance Retainer cleaner “addresses a major unmet need within orthodontics” for a convenient, affordable and high-quality retainer cleaner.

“The addition of OrVance Retainer Cleaner strengthens our product line focused on improving the orthodontic patient experience and providing solutions to support longer-term compliance for retainers,” Schutt added. “The retainer and aligner market is very strategic for us as the number of consumers in retainers is on track to surpass the size of the denture market, driven by both the growth of orthodontic treatment and the improvement of longer-term compliance to retainers after treatment.”

Orthodontic practices can order free patient trial samples while supplies last at OrVance’s website or from their GC Orthodontics Sales Representative. The website also contains information on where to buy the product.

OrVance

Founded in 2014, OrVance LLC is a developer and marketer of proprietary oral health products that is over 90% owned by orthodontists, dentists and its managing partners.