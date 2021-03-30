PACCAR recognizes West Michigan companies among top-performing suppliers

A Fortune 500 manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks recognized four companies with a West Michigan presence on its annual list of its top-performing suppliers.

Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR last week published its list of high-performing suppliers that reached master, leader and achiever status within its Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program in 2020, and four area companies made the cut.

PACCAR uses the SPM program to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, as well as alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

The SPM program is designed to drive “collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers, which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations,” according to the company.

“PACCAR is pleased with the level of engagement from our suppliers in this very rigorous SPM program,” said Ron Augustyn, PACCAR vice president of global purchasing. “Our suppliers create value for PACCAR, its customers and dealers, and their own companies under this program. We congratulate all of our suppliers that earned an award in 2020, which was a year of extraordinary challenges due to the global pandemic.”

Added Darrin Siver, PACCAR’s senior vice president: “High performance from our key suppliers is instrumental to PACCAR’s success. We appreciate what our suppliers have done in support of PACCAR, and the investments they have made.”

2020 SPM Leaders – West Michigan

FlexFab LLC, Hastings

2020 SPM Achievers – West Michigan

CK Technologies, four U.S. locations, owned by Cascade Township-based Cascade Engineering

Howmet Aerospace, which has a location in Whitehall

Vibracoustic USA, South Haven

PACCAR

With roots dating to 1902, PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.