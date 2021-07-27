Paper and supply distributor makes leadership changes

A paper and supply company on the lakeshore is promoting an employee and announcing the retirement of another.

Norton Shores-based Nichols Paper & Supply Co. said Monday, July 26, it is promoting Hal Grossman to president, effective Aug. 1, and will be wishing farewell to longtime COO Kevin Rahrig on Dec. 24, when he will retire.

Grossman and Rahrig report to CEO Mike Olthoff.

Rahrig started his career with Nichols in 1985, earning several advancements and becoming COO in 2007.

“For over 35 years, Kevin has served Nichols well with his leadership, innovation and passion for operational excellence. He will be truly missed,” Olthoff said. “As we wish Kevin and his wife Lori a joyful retirement, we also look forward to what’s next. Hal is a proven leader, having directed our sales team through several decades of strategic growth. We are excited about the insight he brings to this key role.”

Grossman started at Nichols in 1996 and helped develop a strong health care presence early in his career. In 2010, he was promoted to vice president of sales, managing expanding teams in all Nichols’ markets. When he assumes the role of president next month, he will continue to lead the sales team.

Nichols Paper & Supply Co.

Founded in 1936, Nichols is a distributor of paper products and supplies to the industrial, food processing, education, building service contractors, health care and hospitality markets.

Based in Norton Shores, the company has branch locations in Grand Rapids; metro Detroit; Holland; Traverse City; Bowling Green and Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana; and Decatur, Illinois.