Partners hosting Industry 4.0 workshops for manufacturers

The Right Place, Feyen Zylstra and The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center-West will host in-person workshops to guide small and midsized manufacturers through Industry 4.0 changes.

The partners said last week that they will offer the daylong workshops at Feyen Zylstra’s Industrial Tech Center, at 3085 Walkent Drive in Walker. As of now, the group has confirmed two workshop dates: Aug. 25 and Sept. 21. More dates may be added based on interest.

Registration, $150 per person, is available online.

The workshops are geared toward owners, executives, facility managers or anyone tasked with continuous plant floor improvement.

Each session will break down the elements of Industry 4.0 with case studies and activities aimed at helping business owners and executives understand the technology available and identify which initiatives make the most sense for their operations.

“While Industry 4.0 and IIoT (industrial internet of things) are widely accepted concepts on the plant floor, many manufacturers have yet to understand and harness the benefits and competitive advantage that they provide,” said Ryan Cahalane, president of industrial technology at Feyen Zylstra. “We believe Feyen Zylstra’s ongoing Industry 4.0 partnership with The Right Place and The Center-West will assist area manufacturers with accelerating their access to digital transformation and smart manufacturing technologies.”

Justine Burdette, vice president of technical services at The Right Place and regional director at The Center-West, said the partnership will provide “a systemwide approach to improvement and adoption of proven manufacturing principles and implementation of the correct industry 4.0 technologies to advance a company’s vision.”

“There is great potential for productivity and quality gains with smaller to midsized companies through applying facets of Industry 4.0 to their operations,” Burdette said.

The goal of the workshop is for each participant to walk away able to: