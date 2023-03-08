Perrigo aims to ‘optimize and accelerate’ with new strategic plan

Coming off a transformational period amid various industrywide challenges, Perrigo is moving forward with a revamped business strategy.

The company last week unveiled its new Optimize and Accelerate strategic plan as part of its virtual Investor Day for 2023.

The plan intends to drive long-term profitable growth for Perrigo and build shareholder value — specifically through pausing mergers and acquisitions, focusing on the integration of recent deals, reinventing the company’s global supply chain, and working on environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

During the virtual webcast, Perrigo President and CEO Murray Kessler highlighted Perrigo’s financial targets and affirmed the company’s latest strategy.

“The Perrigo we started with is very different than the Perrigo of today,” Kessler said. “Now is the time for Perrigo to shift from M&A to executional excellence and strengthen its balance sheet.”

In 2019, Perrigo launched intentional efforts to transform the business with a new vision statement and focus on self-care products. The company began to work through a revenue-first approach and reconfigured its portfolio, selling five brands and completing more than eight acquisitions by the end of 2022.

Some of these key moves include the divestiture of Generic Rx Pharmeceuticals in 2021, the divestiture of the company’s Latin American businesses in Mexico and Brazil in 2022, and the acquisition of HRA Pharma in 2022.

Last year, Perrigo also purchased a Nestlé baby formula plant along with the rights to one of its Gerber brands in an effort to meet the growing demand for infant formula during the ongoing shortage.

Now, Kessler said the company will take a step back from M&A to focus on gross margin recovery and reducing debt. The company recently reported approximately $4.1 billion in debt coming out of 2022 compared to around $3.5 billion for 2021.

“Thirteen to 14 deals in the past few years is a lot, and it needed to happen in order to get the company in the right position, but we’re going to take a breath from that,” Kessler said during the webcast. “Now, we will focus on taking all this cash that is generated from our business — and in 2022 we converted over 100% of our cash — and we will use that to reduce net leverage with a goal of being back down to 3-times or below by 2025.”

Kessler also said the company’s debt increase in 2022 largely was due to refinancing from the HRA Pharma acquisition and certain bonds coming due.

According to Perrigo, some financial targets and strategic objectives also were delayed due to the impact of the Russia/Ukraine war, foreign currency translation, the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages.

The company saw some gross margin recovery in 2022 — mainly from strategic pricing actions, acquisitions and supply chain savings — but now Perrigo intends to build its adjusted gross margin to at least 40% over the next three years.

One of the ways Perrigo aims to do this is through a global supply chain reinvention program, which the company has identified as an opportunity for $200 million to $300 million in savings in the next five years following many recent challenges and disruptions.

“This was born out of the fact that when you’re in a crisis, you kind of learn where your weaknesses are and where your opportunities are,” Kessler said.

With the reinvention program, Perrigo will work to:

Redefine integrated business planning capabilities

Reduce complexity to improve operational efficiency and to address labor shortages and capacity issues

Establish the Perrigo Work System to drive consistency and efficiency

Diversify suppliers for a less concentrated supplier base to enhance resiliency

Optimize the long-term manufacturing and distribution footprint

During the virtual Investor Day, Kessler also touched on Perrigo’s commitment to ESG — an area the company expects to grow in importance for consumers, especially for younger demographics.

Kessler highlighted progress with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) since the company created its function in 2019. Perrigo introduced a racial equity road map in 2020, published its first DEI report in 2021 and now is guided by a 2023-26 strategic direction grounded in belonging and awareness.

While Kessler emphasized Perrigo’s focus on inclusion, he said the focus remains on people rather than figures.

“It’s not just about numbers — I want everyone who works at Perrigo to feel safe and be who they are and give me the best work they can possibly give me to build our great business to make lives better for everyone who buys Perrigo products,” Kessler said.

Kessler also reiterated Perrigo’s commitment to sustainability, including goals of reducing carbon emissions, waste, energy and water use.

“In the business that we’re in, when the ‘big guns’ like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS all have very aggressive sustainability goals and packaging reduction goals, consumers expect us to keep up with that,” Kessler said. “But we don’t want to keep up with them — we want to be a leader and be at the forefront and to have that competitive advantage for Perrigo.”

Going forward with the new strategic plan, Kessler said the company believes in its clear path to growth after learning from adversity and making adjustments in recent years.

In addition, he said Perrigo believes it is uniquely positioned to succeed as a leader in the emerging self-care industry.

“Our strategy is right, and self-care is a winner,” Kessler said. “We believe these plans will build value for shareholders as we continue to make lives better for those consumers who depend on Perrigo products.”