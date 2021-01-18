Perrigo and MSU ink formal partnership

Following the recent news that Perrigo is relocating its North American headquarters to Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park being developed downtown, the two entities said last week they are entering a formal partnership to advance consumer self-care innovation.

Dublin-based Perrigo Company and MSU said Jan. 11 that they have signed a partnership connecting the university’s clinical and research expertise with Perrigo’s product innovation, manufacturing scale and retail partnerships to “empower consumers to take control of their self-care needs.”

The collaboration brings together industry and academic thought leaders who share a passion for enhancing the health and well-being of society with a focus on research and clinical outcomes, retail and pharmacy experiences and technology and product innovations.

“We speak frequently about making self-care more accessible and inclusive for everyone through our product portfolio,” said Rich Sorota, Perrigo executive vice president and president, consumer self-care, Americas. “We believe our partnership with Michigan State University has the potential to yield customized transformative self-care solutions that can help our retail partners and our consumers make informed health and wellness decisions that are best for themselves and their families.”

Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., MSU’s EVP for health sciences, said the partnership fits with the university’s mission “to bring health and healing to all.”

“In Perrigo, we have found a partner who is a leader in delivering quality, affordable self-care products that consumers trust to individuals and communities across the globe,” Beauchamp said. “Public-private partnerships align resources and expertise, recognizing that together, we can do so much more for those we were established to serve. We are committed to finding solutions that best meet the needs of patients and consumers and to do so at a pace that people deserve.”

Beauchamp previously spearheaded similar public-private partnerships focused on academic, technology and product innovation while serving in academic medicine leadership positions at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington.