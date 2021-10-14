Perrigo appoints president for Consumer Self-Care Americas

Perrigo tapped its former chief scientific officer to head up its Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) division.

Dublin-based Perrigo Company — which is building its North American headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids — said last week it appointed Jim Dillard, who previously was executive vice president and chief scientific officer, to the role of EVP and president, CSCA, effective immediately.

Rich Sorota, the previous president of CSCA, is no longer with the company.

“We thank Rich for his service since joining the company through the acquisition of Ranir and wish him continued success,” said Perrigo President and CEO Murray Kessler.

In his new role, Dillard will continue to report to Kessler.

“Perrigo has now completed its transformation from health care to consumer self-care. … Going forward, our focus must and will be on delivering profitable growth in line with our consumer peers,” Kessler said. “Jim Dillard’s deep supply chain, manufacturing, R&D, innovation and regulatory experience will allow him to continue CSCA’s long history of revenue growth while at the same time enhancing margins in the segment. Jim’s passion for Perrigo and our self-care strategy, along with his deep experience, proven track record and strong leadership skills, make him uniquely qualified to lead this business.”

Dillard said he was very enthusiastic about Perrigo’s future.

“(I) share a deep passion for rapidly delivering new products and innovation that delight our customers and consumers, (and) I am equally excited about the significant opportunities for CSCA margin expansion through further cost and supply chain efficiencies, in addition to our innovation initiatives,” he said. “I am confident that CSCA’s strong consumer business model led by our talented team will achieve long-term profitable growth.”

Dillard was named EVP and chief scientific officer for Perrigo in January 2019.

He joined Perrigo from Altria Group, where he served as senior vice president, research, development and sciences and chief innovation officer. During his tenure with Altria Group, Dillard led the creation of the regulatory affairs function in 2009 and also served as chief innovation officer for Altria Client Services and SVP of research, development & regulatory affairs for Altria Group.

He worked for UST Inc. from 2001-08, where he was president of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Manufacturing Company (USSTMC) and was responsible for all manufacturing, supply chain, quality and engineering, in addition to the company’s science and technology organization. Rickard Seeds and GenApps, subsidiaries of UST Inc., also reported to Dillard.

Prior to joining UST, he worked for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) between 1987 and 2001. There, he served as director of the Division of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Devices, as well as in various leadership roles in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health and the Office of Device Evaluation.