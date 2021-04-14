Perrigo breaks ground on North American HQ on Medical Mile

Perrigo 1 of 2

Perrigo broke ground on its new North American headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The Dublin-based drug manufacturer and maker of self-care consumer products hosted its groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. with Health Innovation Partners, the real estate development joint venture between Rockford Construction/Rockford Development, Walsh Construction/Walsh Investors, Murphy Development Group and Michigan State University (MSU), which is partnering on the headquarters project.

The project is part of the growing MSU Grand Rapids Innovation Park. Construction is expected to be complete in 2022.

The 125,000-square-foot building includes a 63,550-square-foot office space that will serve as the home base for Perrigo’s Consumer Self-Care Americas business on the building’s top three floors and will act as a catalyst for the addition of approximately 170 new Perrigo employees.

Today, the company has more than 4,000 team members in West Michigan and over 11,000 globally.

“Our new North American corporate headquarters location allows us to build upon the legacy we’ve established in West Michigan while collaborating with our new neighbors along this world-renowned corridor,” said Murray Kessler, president and CEO of Perrigo. “We believe this hub will serve as a catalyst for continued advancements in the self-care space, and we look forward to being part of the impactful work that will occur in MSU’s Innovation Park for generations to come.”

MSU’s Innovation Park is the result of public-private partnerships aimed at bringing new life science discoveries to market.

“MSU’s partnership with Perrigo Company plc brings the best minds and talents of industry and academia together in the pursuit of elevating quality health outcomes,” said Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr., executive vice president for health sciences at Michigan State University. “Results of these synergies will be transformative by offering consumers new medical devices, therapies and technologies to improve and manage their own health in their homes.”

The new headquarters is the third development in the Innovation Park led by Health Innovations Partners.

“The partners involved in this project are truly indicative of the strength of West Michigan’s business, education and health care communities,” said Mike Mraz, president of real estate development at Rockford Construction. “As a Health Innovation Partner, Rockford has seen the impact public-private partnerships can have in putting West Michigan and the Medical Mile on the map for not only health care but also health innovation.”