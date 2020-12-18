Perrigo building $13M distribution center in Holland

Perrigo is investing $13 million in a new distribution center in Holland that will create 40 jobs.

The Dublin-based pharmaceutical manufacturer is building a 357,000-square-foot distribution center at 796 Interchange Drive in Holland. The $13 million investment is the third expansion for the company in the Holland area in the past two years.

Construction began in August, and the center is expected to be ready for occupancy in March.

Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development organization for Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked to connect the company with local resources to support its growth, including a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption approved by the city of Holland at its Wednesday meeting.

“Perrigo is pleased to expand its growth in West Michigan through the construction of a new $13 million distribution center in Holland, which adds to our robust distribution and manufacturing presence in the region,” said Ron Janish, executive vice president, global operations and supply chain. “This distribution center exemplifies our consumer self-care mindset and brings together finished goods from numerous product lines into one point of distribution, which will enable our customers to receive one comprehensive shipment from Perrigo. We greatly value the support received from Lakeshore Advantage and the city of Holland in making this distribution center a reality.”

Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage, said the organization is “pleased to once again take part in (Perrigo’s) continued growth.”

Lakeshore Advantage also assisted the company with an expansion project in January, a new 66,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Holland Charter Township. In 2019, Lakeshore Advantage assisted with Perrigo’s $7 million expansion at E. 64th St. in Holland, which added over 20 jobs.

Founded in 1887 in Allegan, Perrigo is a global provider of private-label, over-the-counter drugs that has been working to transition to a consumer-focused, self-care products company during the past couple of years, including by acquiring the oral care businesses Ranir, Steripod and High Ridge Brands in 2019 and early 2020.

The company announced in October that it is investing $44.7 million to move its North American corporate headquarters to Medical Mile in downtown Grand Rapids in a move that will create 170 jobs.