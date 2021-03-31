Pfizer breaks ground on $465M production facility

Pfizer broke ground Wednesday on its $465 million pharmaceutical production facility at its campus in Portage.

The New York-based drugmaker broke ground 1 p.m. Wednesday on a modular aseptic processing (MAP) facility at 7171 Portage Road in Portage that will initially manufacture the pain medicine known as Dynastat, which is supplied to several international countries, Pfizer said.

MAP is a multistory, 420,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be operational by 2025 and add about 450 new jobs in Kalamazoo County.

The Business Journal reported Pfizer’s plans to build the facility in 2018 when the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund approved tax incentives for the project valued at $10.5 million, as well as a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for the creation of jobs.

Portage offered Pfizer a 50% property tax abatement to construct the new facility there.

“Pfizer’s legacy of making medicines in Michigan goes back more than 150 years with 135 years in Kalamazoo County. We’re proud of that history and eager to work with the state and community to write the next chapter,” Pfizer said in a statement.

Pfizer’s Portage facility is a primary global supplier of sterile injectable medicines, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, liquids and semi-solids, powders and medical devices. Pfizer produces more than 150 products at the site, serving over 120 countries. The facility currently employs about 2,800 full-time employees and contractors.