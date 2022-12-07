Pfizer plans $750M expansion, 300 new jobs in Kalamazoo area

Pfizer Inc. on Monday announced an expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, saying it will spend $750 million and add 300 jobs at a Kalamazoo-area plant.

The pharmaceutical giant’s Kalamazoo operation is a global supplier of sterile-injectable, liquid and semi-solid medicines, said site leader David Breen. The spending will follow a $465 million investment in 2018 to build the 400,000-square-foot facility.

“This expansion of the (Modular Aseptic Processing) program is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base in Kalamazoo and continue operating the largest global manufacturing network, our most sophisticated supply chain in innovative biopharma,” he said at a news conference in Lansing with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.