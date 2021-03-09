Pringles launches limited-edition Wavy ‘Moa Burger’ chips

Kellogg Co.’s Pringles has plucked a new flavor from the gaming world, answering a question pondered by many Halo fans: What would a “Moa Burger” taste like?

For those not fluent in the lore of the video game “Halo,” Moa is a large, flightless bird-like creature with two legs, wings, scales from the neck up and a lizard-like head — similar to the extinct bird from New Zealand of the same name. The bird is native to the Halo planet called Reach and is the signature dish of a restaurant chain in that universe, so the gaming community often asks what Moa might taste like in burger form.

Through Pringles’ exclusive partnership with “Halo,” the new Moa Burger flavor brings the food from the Halo universe to life with an interstellar twist on the popular, sometimes-ridden and often misunderstood Moa bird.

The Pringles Wavy Moa Burger crisps, boasting a thick wavy texture to deliver a bold crunch, feature a blend of flavors, including garlic, sweet ginger and savory beef. Each bite finishes with a slight heat from chili pepper and red pepper.

“The Halo-verse has one of the greatest fan bases within the gaming world, so we had to create a flavor that would deliver on a taste fans could previously only imagine — the famous Moa Burger,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We pride ourselves in creating insanely accurate flavor combinations, and this was a fun one to develop. While Moa Burger has a flavor that appeals to everyone, we expect this to be enjoyed, and maybe even collected, by ‘Halo’ fans.”

The limited-edition Pringles Wavy Moa Burger chips will be available at Walmart and on Walmart.com beginning this month until inventory is gone.