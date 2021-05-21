Pringles partners with Wendy’s on spicy chicken-flavored chip

Pringles is harnessing the flavors of Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich in its newest limited-edition chip flavor.

The snack brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said Thursday that it is rolling out a snack that packs the magic of Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich into a single Pringles crisp.

Replicating the fiery spice blend of Wendy’s spicy chicken was a task for the flavor innovators at Pringles, who were no strangers to partnering with the fast-food chain to replicate fan-favorite flavors.

“Our partnership with Wendy’s is a match made in flavor heaven, so we’re thrilled to have another (collaboration) with an equally talked about, fan-favorite menu item,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “Following the enthusiasm for Pringles Baconator, we knew we had to challenge ourselves and perfectly capture the flavor of another popular menu item. The debut of Pringles Wendy’s spicy chicken provides a crunchy, unnecessarily genius way to enjoy the spicy, juicy deliciousness of the No. 1, hands-down best chicken sandwich in the U.S. in a single crisp.”

Each can comes with a code on the seal that unlocks a free Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich, available with purchase via mobile order.

“Pringles Wendy’s spicy chicken crisps perfectly encapsulate everything fans have come to know, love and expect from Wendy’s iconic chicken sandwich,” said Carl Loredo, CMO for The Wendy’s Company. “Wendy’s fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful spicy chicken sandwich in their crisps to satisfy tastebuds until their next restaurant visit.”

The limited-edition Pringles Wendy’s spicy chicken is available on shelves at retailers nationwide starting next month.