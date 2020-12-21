Pringles returns to Super Bowl in 2021 with new flavor stacking spot

Pringles will return as an advertiser in 2021 during the biggest snacking day of the year — the Super Bowl.

With brands taking center stage during the big game’s popular ad breaks, the snack brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company looks to build on previous years with a spot that will feature the consequences that occur when people get engrossed in Pringles flavor stacking combinations.

Following 2020’s Rick and Morty partnership, Pringles saw double-digit growth for the brand.

“We’re really happy that Pringles will be back in the big game in 2021,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “We know that this coming year’s big game day experience will be different with more fans watching from home, (but) it will definitely be (a) huge TV and social media day for us to showcase the fun consumers can have creating Pringles flavor stacks.”

The Super Bowl LV ad also will celebrate another milestone for Pringles, as the brand identity goes through a “Glow Up,” with a packaging and logo refresh on the Pringles can and a new look for the mustachioed mascot, Mr. Julius Pringle. The new Pringles can features bold hues and a clean design, and Mr. Pringle got a sleeker look and a new range of emotions with expressive eyebrows. The new can design will be featured in the 2021 Super Bowl spot and rolled out across all brand communications, including on-pack, digital and in-store promotions in early 2021.

The 30-second spot was created by the Grey Group and will be supported by a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital and social media.