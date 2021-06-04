Pringles rolls out Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips

Pringles is introducing its next limited-edition chip flavor.

The Battle Creek-based snack brand Pringles said it is embracing the coming summer heat with a sweet and spicy trip for customers’ taste buds. Inspired by the tropical destinations of Mexico and Hawaii, the flavor engineers at Pringles combined sweet and tangy pineapple with smoky habanero peppers and packed the flavor into a thick, wavy crisp for extra crunch.

The new Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero crisps have a tangy, smoky taste that Pringles said will “surprise taste buds with a spicy kick against the sweet grilled pineapple flavor and let you say ‘hola’ to your appetite and ‘aloha’ to thinking about any other summer snack.”

“We love epic flavor combinations at Pringles, and these new tropical-inspired crisps are no exception,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “The sweet and spicy flavor will have snackers in vacation mode all summer long, making backyard grills and local beach trips feel like a getaway.”

To sweeten the deal, Pringles is giving people the chance to win a tropical escape to Hawaii or Mexico. After purchasing a can of the Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero chips, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip by taking a picture of their receipt and uploading it to Kellogg’s Family Rewards by Oct. 14, 2021. Official rules are available here.

Pringles Wavy Pineapple Habanero are available now at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores and online, while supplies last.