Processing company moves to new location

A plastics processing company made Grand Rapids its new home.

Alro Plastics recently moved into a 70,000-square-foot facility at 4670 60th St. SE. The company has an inventory of sheets, rods and tubes, while offering processing services.

Processing services include cutting plastic sheets, extrusion welding, flame polishing, heat bending, CNC routing and machining, CNC saw cutting, drilling, tapping, gluing and bonding.

The facility specializes in cutting plastic sheets up to six inches thick, 14 feet long and 14 feet wide and rods up to 14 inches in diameter.

The company processes plastic products such as acetals, acrylic, cast nylons, fiberglass, laminates, medical grades, plexiglass, nylon, urethane, polycarbonate, polyethylene and tooling boards.

Robert Grooters Development Company began construction on the build-to-suit project for Alro Plastics in July 2020, the Business Journal previously reported.

Alro Plastics is among five companies operated by Alro. The other companies are Alro Steel, Alro Metals, Alro Metals Outlet and Alro Industrial Supply. Alro has over 70 locations in 12 states, including 20 in Michigan.

Alro Plastics was founded in 1987 in Jackson to provide Alro Steel’s existing customers with a wide range of plastic products, including next-day delivery and cut-to-size processing.