Rapidly growing Profile Films to expand into GR

Film and bag maker Profile Industrial Packaging Corp. is investing heavily in an expansion that will give it a new plant adjacent to its existing one.

The company, dba Profile Films, is located in Walker. The new plant, barely a stone’s throw away but across city lines, will be in Grand Rapids.

Profile Films got the go-ahead Aug. 11 from the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to take down the very old, very large building on the lot next door. Asbestos abatement has started, and heavy demolition should begin in October, according to Chris Caswell, vice president of sales and finance.

