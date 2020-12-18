ReFab Metal Fabrication appoints president

DeWys Manufacturing selected a new president for its metal fabrication division who will take over day-to-day operations in January.

ReFab Metal Fabrication in Grand Haven, a division of Marne-based DeWys Manufacturing since an acquisition announced in October, said it will transition to a new president, Andrew DeWys, on Jan. 1.

DeWys, who currently is supply chain manager at DeWys Manufacturing, will assume the role in the new year and said he is “optimistic for the positive changes to come as DeWys Manufacturing and ReFab work toward aligning company goals.”

Josh Vink, previous owner of ReFab, will continue to work with ReFab as the outside sales representative, maintaining relationships he created over the years.

“We are excited about the acquisition of ReFab and the opportunity to have Andrew take over as president,” said Mark Schoenborn, president at DeWys Manufacturing. “Andrew has a vast knowledge of manufacturing and will instill the DeWys values at ReFab as we continue to grow their business.”

With a degree in business management from Michigan State University and supply chain certification from the Supply Chain Management Council of The Right Place, Andrew DeWys has years of experience working alongside the DeWys Manufacturing leadership team and has had one-on-one executive coaching.

“One of the greatest joys I get to see in my 100x practice is the continued growth of family-owned businesses in West Michigan,” said Steve Johandes, a board member with DeWys Manufacturing. “This is the next logical step for the DeWys family in its goal of being a multigenerational family business. (It is) truly living out (its) core values of life, leadership and legacy.”

DeWys

Founded in 1977, DeWys Manufacturing is “a complete metal solutions company” with seven subsidiaries that offer machining, contract manufacturing, powder coating, precision sheet metal, stainless solutions and product assembly services throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and other parts of the U.S.

The company has about 200 employees and 160 clients in industries including commercial equipment, medical supply, office furniture, energy, food service and more.

ReFab

Founded in 2001 and acquired by DeWys this fall, ReFab has diverse metal fabrication capabilities and offers a wide variety of processes, including machining, laser cutting and welding for companies in a range of industries throughout the Midwest.