Rice Krispies offers chance to win first taste of new treats via Twitter contest

Rice Krispies Treats lovers will get a chance to be among the first to taste the brand’s newest individually wrapped snack flavors by tagging loved ones they miss in a tweet.

The snack brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said it is debuting Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE next month in stores nationwide and giving fans a chance to win a “first taste” through a Twitter contest.

Inspired by the homemade treats crafted when families gather, Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE are designed to be “like a hug you can taste” featuring extra marshmallows folded into every bite. They’re 50% bigger than the original treats, available in original and chocolate flavors, and individually wrapped with a writable wrapper.

“We all have memories of our families and friends in the kitchen preparing for celebrations and gatherings, and Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE look and taste like those memorable, homemade treats we make together,” said Sarah Reinecke, director of brand marketing for Kellogg’s Portable Wholesome Snacks division. “For anyone gathering virtually, we wanted to give our fans a treat to enjoy the recognizable homemade taste that hearkens the emotions time together creates.”

Now through Dec. 31, people can enter to win a first taste by reaching out to their most-missed huggers on Twitter.

Steps to enter:

Read the Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE Twitter announcement. Share the Tweet and @ the person you want to hug the most. Tag your post with #RKTHomestyleEntry.

Rice Krispies Treats will randomly select entries and send participants, and the person they’ve nominated, samples of new Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE in chocolate and original flavors.

Rice Krispies Treats HOMESTYLE will be available in grocery stores nationwide in January for a suggested retail price of $3.19 for a six-bar box or $4.98 for a 12-bar box.

More details on how to enter and complete contest rules are at kelloggrewards.com/rkthomestyle.