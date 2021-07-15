Shape Corp. begins construction on new Aluminum Center of Excellence

A West Michigan-based manufacturer began construction on a new facility in Ohio that will expand its manufacturing and research capabilities and add 170 jobs.

Grand Haven-based Shape Corp., a global tier-one automotive supplier, held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new Aluminum Center of Excellence in Trenton, Ohio. The 322,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to expand its manufacturing and research capabilities of tight tolerance aluminum extrusions and assemblies while creating more than 170 new jobs in the Trenton area.

Construction on the new facility will continue through the end of 2021, and phase one is expected to be completed in 2022.

“Building the Aluminum Center of Excellence is allowing us to take the critical next step in Shape’s growth journey,” said Mark White, president and CEO of Shape Corp. “Not only will this facility attract top talent to the market, but it’s ensuring we stay true to our innovation principles and remain on the leading edge of aluminum technology for our expanding customer base.”

Shape Corp. is investing heavily in its global footprint by doubling down on its impact energy management engineering expertise and expanding its capabilities in tight tolerance aluminum extrusions and assemblies, the company said.

This expansion follows the 2018 acquisition of Magnode, an integrated supplier of aluminum extrusions in Trenton, Ohio. Magnode has more than 70 years of experience in the aluminum extrusion business and became the right match when Shape Corp. expanded its aluminum capabilities. Now integrated under one operating model, the combined company is leveraging its engineering experience to provide customers with complex aluminum solutions.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will give us the space we need to continue investing in the resources that push boundaries and create amazing aluminum solutions in the automotive market,” said Mark Butterfield, managing director of Shape’s aluminum division and former vice president of engineering and manufacturing at Magnode. “After establishing 70 years in Trenton with Magnode, it made sense for Shape’s expansion to remain planted in the region and reflect on the value it will add to our community.”

Shape Corp.

Founded in 1974, Shape Corp. builds multimaterial impact energy management and lightweight body structures utilizing ultra-high-strength steel roll forming, tight tolerance aluminum extrusions and large-tonnage injection molding. Shape serves an array of industries, including automotive, office furniture, medical, agriculture and more, in Europe, North America and Asia.

The company employs more than 4,500 team members at 17 facilities worldwide.