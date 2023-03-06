Smart Vision Lights names new VP of engineering

A Norton Shores-based LED lighting manufacturer promoted one of its employees to a leadership position.

Smart Vision Lights recently said it appointed Steve VanderZwaag as vice president of engineering, leading the efforts of the company’s team of optical engineers, electric embedded software engineers and application engineers working to create lights and develop innovative solutions.

VanderZwaag joined the Smart Vision Lights team in 2020 to lead the development and launch of the company’s new electronic assembly department. Once fully launched, he transitioned to take over the responsibilities of managing the engineering department.

“Steve’s experience allowed us to quickly scale up this new division which now produces over 80% of our printed circuit board assemblies,” said Dave Spaulding, president and CEO of Smart Vision Lights. “Steve has demonstrated his ability to not only launch and manage large projects but also to direct the efforts of our engineering team.”

VanderZwaag brings over 25 years of experience to his new role, including leadership positions in engineering and quality departments at Gentex Corporation, the Zeeland-based automotive technology manufacturer.

While at Gentex, VanderZwaag built and led teams, which contributed to company growth and helped earn top-quality awards from the world’s largest automotive companies.

He has a degree in electronic engineering technology and said he is passionate about developing technical professionals to help support company strategy.