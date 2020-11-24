Sperry names chief marketing officer

A footwear brand appointed its next chief marketing officer.

Sperry, a brand of Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide, said it named Elizabeth Drori as the brand’s CMO, effective this month.

She will report to Joelle Grunberg, global brand president of Sperry and a member of Wolverine Worldwide’s executive leadership team.

“Elizabeth is a seasoned, dynamic marketing leader with the demonstrated ability to build brands and drive digital marketing performance,” Grunberg said. “I’m very excited to welcome Elizabeth to the team, along with her talent for building high-performing teams and leading them to market new products. Her skills and knowledge will undoubtedly enhance Sperry’s marketing initiatives, including our current collaboration with performing artist John Legend.”

Legend is Sperry’s 2020 global brand ambassador and has a series of slip-ons — the Legend Edit collection — bearing his name.

In her new role, Drori will focus on developing and executing Sperry’s global brand strategy, including the delivery of integrated consumer marketing and leading the brand’s global marketing, digital advertising, creative services and social media efforts.

“I am thrilled to join Sperry during an exciting time for the brand,” Drori said. “There is so much opportunity to build on Sperry’s rich heritage, and there is an optimism inherent in the brand that especially resonates today. I look forward to working with the team to expand Sperry’s reach with consumers around the world.”

Drori comes to Sperry and Wolverine Worldwide with more than a decade of experience leading fashion organizations to revenue growth. Most recently, she was head of marketing for Walmart’s fashion business, leading an omnichannel marketing team focused on driving perception change and new customer acquisition. While at Walmart, Drori launched several new fashion brands, including Scoop, Free Assembly and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and she oversaw performance marketing to drive double-digit growth on Walmart.com.

Prior to her time at Walmart, Drori served in a variety of director roles at Converse, including global brand management, corporate and brand strategy, and international business development. She also was a management consultant with BCG.

Drori holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.