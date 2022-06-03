Steelcase and Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation launch collaboration

Steelcase and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have formed a new partnership that will reintroduce some of the famous architect’s designs and create new concepts rooted in his ideas.

The Grand Rapids-based furniture and design company said Wednesday, June 1, it formed a relationship with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation that will “revisit, reinterpret and reintroduce” Wright’s designs and co-create novel concepts based on his principles that will enhance today’s live-and-work experience.

Steelcase will draw on the foundation’s archives and Wright’s organic design principles for inspiration, and together the partners will establish collections of furnishings, textiles and wall coverings.

“We are honored to begin this collaboration with the foundation as we draw upon our shared heritage to reintroduce iconic pieces and reinterpret Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for a better environment,” said Allan Smith, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Steelcase. “The foundation’s dedication to advancing his vision of the world, and of work, complements our commitment to create inspiring work environments. As we adjust to new work expectations and cultures, we believe there has never been a more meaningful time to draw from a master who was always ahead of his time.”

Steelcase’s connection with Frank Lloyd Wright began in 1939, when the company produced the furniture for Wright’s design of one of the first open-plan office spaces, the SC Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wisconsin. Since 1985, the company has participated in the ongoing stewardship and restoration of Wright’s Meyer May House in Grand Rapids.

“The foundation is delighted to work alongside Steelcase in carrying Wright’s legacy forward,” said Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “While people know Wright for his work in architecture, his passion for creating equitable, inspiring work environments was visionary. We are proud to partner with an organization like Steelcase that shares these values with the foundation, helping to inspire designers, managers and associates through Wright’s ideas, which have only become more relevant over time.”

At NeoCon from June 13-15, the organizations will preview The Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection by Steelcase, including a signature reintroduction and a reinterpretation of the desk, chair and accessories that originally were designed for the SC Johnson Administration Building. The collection has been updated lightly to accommodate current standards but otherwise keeps Wright’s vision intact.