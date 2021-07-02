Steelcase and Kellogg named among ‘The Civic 50’

A pair of West Michigan manufacturers were included on a list of America’s 50 most community-minded companies.

Grand Rapids-based Steelcase and Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company were included on the 2021 list of The Civic 50, an initiative of Points of Light established in 2012 to recognize superior corporate citizenship, social impact and community engagement.

Points of Light — a nonpartisan, global nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, equipping and mobilizing millions of people to take action that changes the world — announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2021 on June 16.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs — investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

In 2021, Points of Light introduced new questions in The Civic 50 survey to better understand companies’ progress on commitments to racial equity and their communities. These findings were shared as part of the June 16 honoree announcement and virtual event.

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “This year’s honorees of The Civic 50 collectively gave $2.5 billion to their communities — and had nearly 400,000 employees volunteer for more than 7 million hours. We also saw them take action on key issues — 100% of The Civic 50 companies took action on issues of racism and equity through supporting community organizers, conducting or supporting research, using their voice to raise awareness and more.

“In addition, 88% of the companies also gave time off or schedule flexibility to vote. We thank these leaders for their investment and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change.”

Steelcase said it was honored to make the list.

“We believe business should be a force for good and, by leveraging our scale and resources around the globe, we can make a real difference in the communities where we live and work,” said Lizbeth O’Shaughnessy, senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary at Steelcase. “We’re delighted to be recognized for the work we’ve done and progress we continue to make through our (environmental and social governance) efforts, helping others reach their full potential and transform the way organizations and the systems we are a part of engage, improve and innovate.”

Two other Michigan companies also were recognized among The Civic 50 — Detroit-based DTE Energy and Midland-based Dow Inc.