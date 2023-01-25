Steelcase launches Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home office furniture

A Grand Rapids-based furniture and design company unveiled a new work-from-home-inspired collection through a historic collaboration.

Steelcase and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation on Wednesday, Jan. 25, released their first collection as part of a collaboration announced last year.

The new Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection by Steelcase aims to reintroduce, reinterpret and reimagine the classic furniture designs of Wright, originally produced by Steelcase in 1939 for the SC Johnson Administration building in Racine, Wisconsin.

“From its beginnings over 80 years ago, Steelcase’s relationship with Frank Lloyd Wright has helped to revolutionize design for work,” said Meghan Dean, general manager, ancillary merchandising and partnerships at Steelcase. “Now, we continue that mission into the home, as there’s never been a better time to revisit design principles that have always been ahead of their time.”

The new collection includes signature desks and chairs that match the style and finishes of the original SC Johnson building furniture. The new pieces were designed for use across a wider range of spaces and settings compared to the originals.

In addition, subtle adjustments to the furniture support modern living by “merging beauty and function in Wright’s philosophy of organic architecture,” according to Steelcase.

The collaboration was announced in June 2022 and builds on the two organizations’ connection spanning more than 80 years.

Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, said the collection seeks to honor the architect’s work and vision.

“Frank Lloyd Wright used design as a means of deepening the relationships between people, nature and place,” Graff said. “With the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection and our collaboration with Steelcase, we’re excited to expand his vision of an architecture for better living.”

The Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection is available online with free shipping. Pieces range in price from $1,808 to $9,750.

More information about the partnership is here.