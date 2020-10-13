STEWART Medical Supply launches work and school kits

The newly established medical division of a manufacturing company is introducing a series of customizable back-to-work-and-school kits containing personal protective equipment and supplies.

Battle Creek-based STEWART Industries said its division STEWART Medical Supply is now taking orders for Back-2-It Kits, which will provide businesses, organizations, schools, universities and students with the needed protection as they return to work and school.

While some schools have already made the switch to online learning, others have resumed in-person classes, and the need for masks, sanitizer and gloves is high.

STEWART Medical Supply has been able to leverage its medical supply chain relationships, as well as its affiliation with a foreign trade zone, to make the kits available for purchase at fair and competitive prices.

“Going back to school comes with a lot of uncertainties, but safety shouldn’t be one of them,” said Erick Stewart, president and co-owner of STEWART Industries. “Although some schools have already announced online curriculums for the 2020-21 school year, down the road, they will welcome students back through their doors. Our team wanted to assist our education systems, so we created a flexible and customizable kit to help. Our biggest concern is keeping students and workers safe, and that shouldn’t have to come with a high price tag. That’s why our Back-2-It Kits are being offered at an affordable price point.”

Each base kit includes 200 disposable three-ply masks, a 32-ounce hand sanitizer with pump, a pack of 100 medium disposable gloves and one container of 500 disinfectant wipes. Back-2-It Kits also can be customized to meet each school’s needs.

STEWART Medical Supply is ISO 13485:2016-certified, which is the standard for quality management systems for designing and manufacturing medical supplies.

The decision to reopen schools isn’t an easy one to make, but STEWART Industries hopes to make protecting staff and students a little easier with the Back-2-It Kits, Stewart said, as schools must be prepared for whatever lies ahead, such as another PPE shortage, even if classes are currently being held online.

For more information or to request a Back-2-It Kit, visit stewartindustriesusa.com/b2s.

STEWART Industries

Founded in 2000, STEWART Industries helps manufacturing companies improve product quality, line balance issues and offline processes while supporting “the overall effectiveness of their current customer base.”

The company has customers in Michigan and the central, northern and southern regions of the U.S.

It holds ISO, HubZone, minority business enterprise and small disadvantaged business government certifications.