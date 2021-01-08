Stryker acquires OrthoSensor

Stryker acquired a maker of technology for musculoskeletal care and joint replacements.

The Kalamazoo-based medical device and technology company said Tuesday that it acquired Dania Beach, Florida-based OrthoSensor.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Privately held and founded in 2007, OrthoSensor is a leader in the digital evolution of musculoskeletal care and sensor technology for total joint replacement, according to Stryker.

“Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopedics, and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business,” said Spencer Stiles, Stryker’s group president, orthopedics and spine. “Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drives improved outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

OrthoSensor quantifies orthopedics through intelligent devices and data services that allow surgeons and hospitals to deliver evidence-based treatments for all health care stakeholders. The company’s advancements in sensor technology, coupled with expanded data analytics and increasing computational power, will strengthen the foundation of Stryker’s digital ecosystem, Stryker said.

With technologies spanning a continuum of care, the acquisition of OrthoSensor will allow Stryker to empower surgeons with comprehensive data-driven solutions. OrthoSensor’s VERASENSE intraoperative sensor is a knee balancing solution that has been used with Stryker’s Triathlon Knee System since 2011. Complementary to Stryker’s Mako SmartRobotics, this technology will enhance the robotic workflow through one complete data-driven feedback mechanism. Additionally, the MotionSense remote patient monitoring wearables and mobile application, combined with the OrthloLogIQ cloud-based data platform, will further enhance Stryker’s data analytics capabilities, the company said.