Stryker cranial procedure system earns FDA clearance

A medical technology company earned FDA clearance for its recent cranial surgery system.

Kalamazoo-based Stryker said last week its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software received 510(k) clearance, which declares the medical device safe and “substantially equivalent” to a legally marketed device in the industry.

The Q Guidance System is an image-based planning and intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries.

“The FDA clearance of Stryker’s Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software is a key milestone, which will help lead the transformation of cranial navigation and surgery,” said Robbie Robinson, president of Stryker’s spine division.

The system, which is designed for the use of computer-assisted planning and surgery, tracks navigated instruments and displays the position and orientation of the instruments in patient images. Its algorithmic processing and comprehensive data aim to elevate confidence and surgical ability, according to the company.

The Cranial Guidance Software powered by Stryker’s Q Guidance System can be used with a range of instruments and accessories for cranial procedures.

Robinson said the system contributes to Stryker’s portfolio of innovative investments in the medical technology industry.

“Our robust pipeline of iterative launches reinforces our commitment to making industry-leading investments focused on providing advanced navigation products and differentiated technologies that our surgeon customers have come to expect,” Robinson said.

In 2022, the manufacturer also received FDA clearance for its Q Guidance System for use with Spine Guidance Software.

The Q Guidance System for cranial applications launched in September 2022 and currently is available on the market.