Stryker hits carbon reduction target, commits to 100% renewable energy by 2027

A medical device manufacturer reached a sustainability milestone sooner than planned.

Kalamazoo-based Stryker earlier in December said it met its 2024 goal of 20% carbon reduction for all facilities ahead of schedule. This goal coincides with its initiative to operate all facilities as carbon neutral by 2030.

In recent years, the company completed over 100 clean energy projects covering 30 total Stryker sites. These projects have resulted in estimated annual carbon savings of more than 10,000 since 2019, according to the company.

Viju Menon, group president of Stryker’s global quality and operations, said Stryker recognizes its role in helping the health care industry become more sustainable.

“As a global health care leader, we understand the growing link between human health and environmental health and our role to deliver sustainable solutions,” Menon said. “Securing renewable energy at a large scale helps us play a role in decarbonizing the health care sector.”

In light of this completed sustainability goal, Stryker recently announced a new goal for its global sites to be 100% powered by renewable electricity by 2027.

To help meet this target, the company entered into a partnership with global clean energy leader Orsted and with global energy management company Schneider Electric on a power purchase agreement.

The agreement consists of the development of the Sunflower Wind Farm, a 200-megawatt wind project operated by Orsted in Marion County, Kansas. According to Stryker, the site will generate enough wind energy to power the equivalent of more than 77,000 households.

Through the long-term agreement, Stryker will gain 37 megawatts — enough to address 75% of its electricity in North America with wind power for the next 12 years.

“Orsted is pleased to deliver renewable energy from Sunflower Wind. We look forward to working with Stryker in supporting their sustainability journey,” said Ben Pratt, head of growth and revenue at Orsted Americas.

More information on Stryker’s most recent 2021 environmental performance data is here.