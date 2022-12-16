Stryker launches new product for foot, ankle surgeries

A Kalamazoo-based medical technology company developed a product for foot and ankle surgeries.

Stryker earlier this week launched Citrefix, a suture anchor system that uses the company’s Citregen material designed to mimic the chemistry and structure of native bone to support bone regeneration and natural healing.

The new Citrefix offering is the company’s second product in its portfolio of products using the Citregen material.

“Our customers will now benefit from the expanded use of one of the most innovative bioresorbable materials available for use in foot and ankle procedures,” said Michael Rankin, vice president, marketing and medical education for Stryker’s Foot and Ankle business.

Citrefix serves as a disposable suture anchor system to repair soft tissue to bone. Each sterile-packed Citrefix set includes a cartridge with a preloaded implant and eyelet, a drill bit, a drill guide and pre-assembled inserter.

The system’s Citregen material is citrate-based and designed to mimic bone chemistry for controlled resorption without any chronic inflammation.

Wayne Berberian, an orthopedic surgeon at the Ankle & Foot Institute in Maywood, New Jersey, said the Citrefix system offers benefits for surgeons and patients.

“By leveraging Citregen’s unique material properties, Citrefix introduces design features that greatly increase its pull-out strength compared to other suture anchors,” Berberian said. “At the same time, the Citregen material benefits patients’ recovery since it is more easily accepted by the body, so they heal without suffering from the chronic inflammation that may occur with other bioresorbable suture anchors.”

The launch of Citrefix follows Stryker’s initial launch of Citrelock last year. The Citregen material was awarded the 2022 Technology Innovation and Development Award by the Society for Biomaterials earlier this year.

Stryker said more Citregen products are expected to be released in 2023.