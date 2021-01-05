Stryker launches personal protection system for surgical use

Stryker launched T7, its next-generation personal protection system for surgical use.

The Kalamazoo-based medical device and technology company said Monday that T7 and T7plus create a personal protection system tailored to each user, designed to keep them cool and comfortable without sacrificing protection during surgical procedures.

“We listened and worked closely with our customers to design a personal protection system that addresses their needs,” said Robbie Robinson, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s orthopedic instruments business. “Stryker has a long history of innovation in the personal protection space, and we build upon that legacy with T7 and T7plus. We’re excited about the new features and to provide a new solution to our customers.”

The new T7 helmet is Stryker’s lightest and quietest helmet. New features include a noise reduction of 40% compared to the previous model.

Other key features of the T7 helmet:

Comfort: EVA foam conforms to the user’s head with a lighter frame and cooler fit. Better balance and ergonomics keep T7 comfortable and secure.

Adjust fit: Dual adjustment knob allows users to precisely control height and width. Improved center of gravity is intended to take the strain off the user’s neck.

Extended battery life: Pause button allows users to control the fan and streamline the donning and doffing workflow, save battery life and maintain sterility in the field.

Within the T7 protection system is T7plus, a new line of surgical hoods and togas. New, breathable material allows wearers to remain cool while providing AAMI level 4 protection that helps safeguard against viral penetration, exposure to infectious bodily fluids, and transfer of microorganisms or particulate matter.

More information about the T7 personal protection system is online.