Stryker launches SurgiCount+ Safety-Sponge System

Stryker rolled out a new-generation surgical sponge counting technology for safety in the operating room.

The Kalamazoo-based maker of medical devices and technology said last week that it launched SurgiCount+ Safety-Sponge System, its next-generation surgical sponge counting technology.

Stryker said SurgiCount+ is its most intelligent surgical sponge counting technology and allows health care providers to count and scan sponges and connect to hospital electronic medical records. Built on Stryker’s existing technology, it is designed to assist with sponge management, a top safety concern in the operating room (OR) due to inadequate tools, manual processes and inconsistent practices.

One out of every 11 cases has a missing sponge, resulting in nurses spending almost 10 minutes searching. Current data show sponges are the No. 1 retained surgical item, occurring 11 times a day in the U.S. alone. This negatively impacts patients and causes millions of dollars in costs for hospitals each year, Stryker said.

“Stryker is collaborating with surgical teams across the country to create safer ORs and equip health care providers with the tools needed to avoid retained surgical sponges,” said Mike Carlin, vice president and general manager of Stryker’s surgical technologies business. “We want health care providers to know they can count on us to make zero retained surgical sponges the expectation and reality and provide certainty when they need it most.”

Features of SurgiCount+ include:

UHF-RFID tagged sponges enabling unique identification, eliminating false-correct, duplicate or unknown counts

A wireless reader for scanning, counting and finding sponges in the operating room

Intuitive, user-friendly tablet interface

A workstation stand equipped with sponge hanging bags and sterile reader covers situated on wheels for easy maneuverability and minimal floor space

A digital platform enabling EMR connectivity and documented proof

More information about Stryker’s SurgiCount+ technology is available here.