Stryker unveils latest Mako smart robotics advancement

A Kalamazoo-based medical technology company launched an updated offering for one of its innovative surgery systems.

Stryker this week announced the launch of Mako Total Knee 2.0, the next phase in the company’s robotic arm-assisted technology, which helps surgeons plan and perform knee replacements.

Based on the results of over 500,000 Mako Total Knee procedures, Stryker is moving forward with an updated design, which will deliver the same outcomes with an elevated user experience, according to the company.

The new design features a customizable workflow and other components, including a digital tensioner allowing surgeons to assess knee stability during an operation without the need for additional instruments.

“Mako Total Knee 2.0 combines our cutting edge Mako Technology with our clinically proven Triathlon implants to help surgeons deliver enhanced patient outcomes,” said Don Payerle, president of Stryker’s joint replacement division. “Over the past six years, we’ve gathered key feedback from our customers and incorporated those findings into the development of Mako Total Knee 2.0.”

Mako Total Knee 2.0 builds on the Mako SmartRobotics history and features the system’s three key components — 3D CT-based planning, Accustop haptic technology and insight-driven data analytics.

The new phase comes as the total number of Mako procedures performed worldwide hits 1 million, and the Mako systems remain installed across 35 countries.

“Stryker’s recent 1 million-procedure milestone is an unprecedented achievement in orthopedic robotics and a testament to the overwhelming global adoption and patient impact of Mako SmartRobotics,” Payerle said. “We look forward to continuing to help so many patients get back to the activities they love.”

Mako Total Knee 2.0 was officially debuted this week at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2023 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas. The system began with limited release in August 2022 and has over 3,000 cases thus far.

Looking ahead, Stryker said Mako Knee 2.0 will continue to roll out in a phase approach throughout this year, beginning in the U.S. and following in global launch activities in select markets.