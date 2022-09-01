Suppliers Night set for September

Manufacturers and suppliers will come together for the sixth annual Precision Metalforming Association’s West Michigan Suppliers Night in Grand Rapids.

Top metal-forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies to manufacturers at a West Michigan Suppliers Night from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.

More than 200 suppliers and manufacturers are expected to attend.

The event, hosted by the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), West Michigan District, offers manufacturers an opportunity to connect with suppliers and service providers to stamping, fabricating, spinning, slide forming and roll forming companies in the region.

“We are very excited to host our 2022 Suppliers Night at The Pinnacle Center and look to build on the momentum from last year’s event at the same venue, which was filled to capacity with vendors and attendees,” said PMA West Michigan Program Chair Andrew Galardi, senior vice president, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Grand Rapids.

“A primary goal of this event is to raise awareness of the thriving West Michigan metal-forming community, with leading companies showcasing their products and services to industry professionals as well as to individuals looking to enter the industry.”

The Suppliers Night also offers participants an opportunity to learn more about PMA and the West Michigan District’s efforts to educate the next generation of industry talent. The district, in partnership with the PMA Educational Foundation, awarded $5,500 in scholarships this spring to individuals seeking careers in the metal-forming industry.

Registration is free and is open here. Suppliers who are interested in participating can sign up here.