TES America acquires assets of 3M Touch Systems

A maker of touch solutions in the region acquired certain assets of 3M Touch Systems, a subsidiary of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Company.

Holland-based TES America said it acquired inventory, certain manufacturing assets, photolithography assets within the supply chain and rights to 3M’s intellectual property related to the 3M Touch Systems business that specializes in surface capacitive (SCT) and projected capacitive (PCAP) components and displays in industries such as casino gaming, medical equipment, public kiosks, collaboration tables and financial transactions.

The sale of assets is expected to be completed by the end of December.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TES said the purchase enhances its current touch component and monitor portfolio while offering continued support to current 3M Touch Systems’ customers.

“We look forward to embracing 3M’s customers and providing them the consistent 3M touch solutions they have come to expect,” said Mark Littlefield, president of TES America. “With our vast knowledge of touch sensor engineering, manufacturing and systems capabilities, our key objective is to seamlessly integrate 3M’s touch offerings and support all our customers toward new levels of success.”

TES plans to maintain all existing 3M Touch products and continue to support and expand the MicroTouch brand of touch monitors.

“By combining the strength of 3M Touch Systems’ brand with the touch industry innovation and factory-direct product of TES, we will be able to offer customers not only a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers, but also greater efficiency and flexibility through our regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities,” said Gene Halsey, general manager of TES America.

TES said it has over 30 years of industry knowledge in the interactive display industry and a “cutting-edge” manufacturing process to provide touch solutions for well-known electronic devices to kiosk integrators in the financial, hospitality, medical, retail point-of-sale and industrial markets.

The manufacturer specializes in complete customization, from single components to touch monitors to embedded touch computers in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 86 inches.

More information is available at tes-tec.com or by emailing microtouch@tes-tec.com.