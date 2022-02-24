Tiara Yachts rolls out new inboard powered model

A family-owned manufacturer of yachts is introducing the largest inboard yacht model it’s ever made.

Holland-based Tiara Yachts recently said its new inboard powered yacht model, EX 60, the largest such model Tiara Yachts has ever built at just over 60 feet, is set to debut to customers and dealers later this year.

Whether it’s for cruising, entertaining or enjoying water sports, each EX 60 configuration is designed to reflect the owners and their unique boating lifestyle while offering optimal performance, the company said.

Flexible and customizable, the new model offers four mid and aft cockpit configurations. Inside the EX 60, the salon and galley are integrated with the cockpit so boaters can maximize space for socializing and entertaining with ease. Below deck, three sleeping quarters can accommodate six adults, and there are two private heads.

“This is really uncharted in some ways, for this particular design, as we blend elements that we know are proven in our outboard line and take portions we’ve learned from the inboard models,” said Tom Slikkers, president and CEO of Tiara Yachts. “We’ve worked to accommodate the cruising proficiency and mix that with day boating, raising the bar about who we are and what we do all at the same time.”

As part of a longstanding partnership with Volvo Penta, the EX 60 will offer multiple twin integrated propulsion systems options paired with the latest Volvo and Garmin technology, including assisted docking. The reinvigorated, quiet Bluewater Performance is designed to allow boaters to venture farther for the day, weekend or week.

More about the yacht is in this Eye of the Designer video.

More details about the new EX 60 model are at tiarayachts.com/ex-60.