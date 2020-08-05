Trendway adds independent reps to expand sales footprint

Trendway is expanding its reach to western Canada and the southern U.S. through the addition of three independent sales representative groups.

The Holland-based company that is part of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brands through its Fellowes Contract Interiors division said it added the independent rep groups Tackett & Associates in Dallas; Wallin Marketing Services in Houston; and Flipside Corporate Furniture in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada.

The three groups will expand the company’s market presence in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alberta, Canada. The groups will work with dealers on end-user projects, just like a Trendway sales employee would.

“The addition of these three independent rep groups significantly increases our outreach to (architecture and design) professionals and contract furniture dealers in these markets,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience, Fellowes Contract Interiors. “We look forward to expanding our growth opportunities with our new groups.”

Tackett & Associates has more than 20 years of experience representing commercial interior manufacturers. The team is led by principals Ted and Sara Tackett and covers the north Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas markets. Tackett & Associates is in the heart of the Dallas Design District at Quaker Heights.

Wallin Marketing Services operates a 2,400-square-foot showroom near the Houston Design Center and covers the central and southern regions of Texas. Led by principal Don Wallin, the group has more than 50 years of combined experience in contract furniture.

Principal Marc Aubin leads Flipside Corporate Furniture. The group has more than 15 years of experience with contract furniture sales and covers western Canada.

Trendway

Founded in 1968, Trendway Corporation, a subsidiary of Fellowes Brands, helps customers create “beautiful and effective work environments” through furniture and architectural products. More information is available at trendway.com.

Fellowes Brands

Founded in 1917, Fellowes Brands remains under the private ownership and executive leadership of the founding Fellowes family. It produces business solutions “to help professionals be their best and feel their best.” Fellowes Brands operates from 24 locations across the globe. More information is available at fellowesbrands.com.