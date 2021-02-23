Trendway adds independent reps in Canada

Trendway added a pair of independent sales rep groups in Ontario and Quebec, continuing its expansion into Canada.

The Holland-based furniture manufacturer, which is part of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brands through its Fellowes Contract Interiors division, said last week that it added Hamilton, Ontario-based Green River Furniture and Montreal, Quebec-based Major Design Furniture to its sales team as independent rep groups.

The expansion comes six months after the Business Journal reported the addition of Alberta, Canada-based Flipside Corporate Furniture, which also is an independent rep group that Trendway is partnering with to expand its sales footprint in Canada.

“The addition of Green River Furniture and Major Design Furniture presents Trendway with tremendous opportunities for growth in the Ontario and Quebec markets,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience for Fellowes Contract Interiors. “We look forward to increasing collaborative relationships with the architect and design and dealer communities in these regions.”

Led by President David Rivers, Green River Furniture covers the greater Toronto region, as well as southwest and northern Ontario. Green River Furniture has more than 24 years of experience serving the corporate, education, health care and hospitality sectors.

Major Design Furniture brings more than a decade of contract furniture experience and is led by owner and sales manager Mathieu Major and covers the Montreal and Ottawa markets in Quebec.

Trendway

Founded in 1968, Trendway Corporation, a subsidiary of Fellowes Brands, helps customers create “beautiful and effective work environments” through furniture and architectural products. More information is available at trendway.com.

Fellowes Brands

Founded in 1917, Fellowes Brands remains under the private ownership and executive leadership of the founding Fellowes family. It produces business solutions “to help professionals be their best and feel their best.” Fellowes Brands operates from 24 locations across the globe. More information is available at fellowesbrands.com.